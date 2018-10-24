Don’t have money to fight elections in Haryana, says AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

cchief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his party does not have funds to contest the coming assembly elections in Haryana and urged people to spend from their own pocket to canvass for the party.

The assembly elections are due in the state next year.

After a public event in Jhajjar on Monday, Kejriwal visited Bhiwani on Tuesday where he where he addressed a gathering of supporters and visited some government schools. .

“People tell me there are no hoardings of AAP in Haryana. I tell them it is because we never indulged in any form of corruption,” he said.

“I have been the CM of Delhi for the past three years and could have easily gobbled thousand of crores by seeking my share in PWD tenders. But we are an honest government,” he added.

Referring to the shortage of funds with AAP, Kejriwal said, “We don’t have money to fight elections. You people will have to fight elections on our behalf. You will have to go door to door to seek votes for us. You will have to spend your own money…Not for me, but for a better education and health care of your families.”

‘Haryana parties making a joke of me’

The Delhi CM said he was aware of political parties in Haryana making a joke of him about not having any hold among people in the state. “They made a joke of me when we were contesting elections in Delhi as well. The Congress and the BJP made predictions that not a single AAP candidate will be able to save its security deposit. But we won 67 out of 70 seats,” he said.

“In Haryana too, people will show these political parties they are with the AAP. Five lakh houses in Haryana already carry boards pledging support of their families to AAP,” Kejriwal said.

‘Khattar govt looting farmers’

Attacking the Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana, Kejriwal said it is looting state farmers by withdrawing money from their accounts every month in the name of insurance, but is giving nothing to them for crop loss.

“The Khattar government imposed a sort of goonda tax on farmers by withdrawing money forcibly from their account. In Delhi, our government gave Rs 20,000 per acre to farmers for crop loss,” he said.

Claiming huge success of AAP government’s Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, Kejriwal said officials from the United Nations were impressed by his healthcare model.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 10:18 IST