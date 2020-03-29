Don’t leave for native places in country’s interest: Kejriwal to migrant workers

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:23 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday reiterated his appeal to migrant workers to stay put in the city and not cross the border to the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, warning that it would defeat the purpose of the three-week lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Kejriwal posted a note in Hindi on Twitter in which he assured migrant workers that they will be provided food and shelter in the capital as tens of thousands massed in the Anand Vihar bus terminal to board promised buses back home from across the border in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh.

“Some people are desperate to go to their villages. The prime minister has appealed to everyone that people should stay put where they are. I also appeal to all of you not to go to your villages and remain where you are,” he wrote. “Gathering in such large numbers make you more vulnerable to contracting coronavirus. And then through you, the virus will reach your village and your family. It will reach different parts of the country. After this, it will become extremely difficult for the country to contain this epidemic,” Kejriwal wrote in the note.

“I am assuring you that the Delhi government has arranged for your shelter and food. It is in the interest of the country that you do not go to your villages at the moment,” Kejriwal added.

On Saturday too, Kejriwal had urged the migrants to stay back in the city during the 21-day lockdown that went underway on March 25, pointing out that his government was serving lunch and dinner to over .400,000 people

A gathering of tens of thousands of migrant workers from across the city, walking towards Anand Vihar bus terminal , took the government officials by surprise on Saturday. The situation hadn’t changed on Sunday morning as people thronged the Delhi-UP border, hoping the UP government would provide more buses.

On Saturday, the UP government said it had arranged 1,000 buses to pick up all the migrant workers in Delhi and drop them at their hometowns.

(ends)