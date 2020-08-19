Don’t need to be Congress president to strengthen it: Rahul in new book

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:55 IST

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has indicated that he will not assume the reins of the party in the immediate future and maintained that he stepped down from the post after the 2019 Lok Sabha election debacle to develop a culture of accountability in the organisation, according to a new book.

“I’m here, standing by the Congress party and ready to fight for it because I believe in the Congress party. I don’t need to be the Congress president in order to fight for the Congress party or to work on strengthening it,” he said in an interview with US-based authors Pradeep Chibber and Harsh Shah for their book ‘India Tomorrow: Conversations with the Next Generation of Political Leaders’.

Gandhi was asked by the authors if he would be open in the future to lead the party once again if his colleagues want him back as the Congress president.

Gandhi has indicated on many occasions that he is not willing to reconsider his decision and has often referred to his letter to Congress workers on July 3 last year to make his point.

He had resigned as the party chief at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on May 25 last year following the party’s drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress managed to win just 52 seats in the 543-member House while the Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power with a bigger majority of 303 seats.

At the CWC meeting, Gandhi slammed the veterans for “placing the interests” of their sons above the party, and also mentioned that some leaders had even lost the election from their strongholds even as he criticised a section of the so-called GenNext for hankering for posts.

He brought finality to his decision to step down as the party president on July 3 when he tweeted a four-page farewell note listing the reasons why he resigned.

In the letter, Gandhi took a dig at his party colleagues for the electoral drubbing the Congress received and spoke about the lack of support to him, saying he had stood completely alone in the fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

“I personally fought the Prime Minister, the RSS and the institutions they have captured with all my being. I fought because I love India. And I fought to defend the ideals India was built upon. At times, I stood completely alone and am extremely proud of it,” he wrote.

Asked by the authors why he resigned from the post, Gandhi said, “The Congress party lost the 2019 elections, under my command. The Congress has to develop a culture of accountability and that begins right at the top. I’m pretty clear in my mind that I am accountable for the 2019 loss and that I had to step down as a consequence.”

Asked if his family supported his decision, the former Congress chief said: “We’ve obviously discussed this as a family and I’ve listened to and appreciated my mother and sister’s perspectives. But I feel that the culture of accountability is missing at present in the Congress party and the only way to inject that into the Congress system is by beginning at the top.”

To another question on the Gandhi family being the Congress’s biggest asset but also a liability because the BJP keeps bringing back the ‘namdaar versus kamdaar’ issue, he dismissed it just propaganda.

“I can give you a list of over a hundred senior RSS–BJP leaders all of whom come from political dynasties. As far as my mother, my sister, and I are concerned, we are driven by ideology. We fundamentally believe in the Congress ideology and will not compromise with our belief just to grab political power. The RSS–BJP that keeps changing like a chameleon in its blind pursuit of power, understands the power of the Gandhi family’s commitment to the Congress ideology. In fact, they fear it, which is why we are the primary targets of their propaganda and systematic disinformation,” he said.

Asked what role he envisions for himself and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in the party, Gandhi said, “My sister is an extremely capable person, who has to chart her own political course. I’m happy that she’s working in Uttar Pradesh because I think there’s a huge opportunity for the Congress party to make a strong comeback in the next state elections over there.”

To another question, if it easy to convince her to join the politics, the former Congress chief said, “Priyanka and I had spoken about this before and her view was that while her children were growing up and still in school, she wouldn’t be able to do justice to a full-time political career. Now that they’re going to college, she can immerse herself fully and do justice to the role she has agreed to play as a general secretary of the Congress party.”

Concluding the interview, when asked how he would like to be remembered after his retirement, Gandhi said, “I’m not too bothered about what people will say about me after I’ve gone. I’m more interested in the here and now and in what I do, what I stand for, who I stand with, and who I can help. Jawaharlal Nehru said that he’d like his ashes to be scattered in the Himalayas. He didn’t even want a memorial in his name. I don’t think he was too bothered about what people were going to say after he was gone. Or whether they would remember him or not. I think he was much more bothered about his actions, while he was still alive! I think that’s a good model to follow.”

In the interview, Gandhi also talked about his hobbies, passions, and interests outside the Congress.

“I’m passionate about Aikido, a Japanese martial art in which I have a Black Belt. I’m a pilot. I love diving and I’m both a free diver and a scuba divemaster. I enjoy running and cooking. In fact, I can cook you the best omelettes you’ll ever have!”

“By nature, I’m a curious person. When I get interested in something, I tend to deep dive into it, to understand its nature. That’s just the way I operate. I will tend to go into detail and build a certain level of competence and understanding in that subject. Amongst the broad sweep of subjects, I’m interested in are Indian philosophy, Buddhism, the history of the Mongols, WWI/WWII history, Middle Eastern history, Pakistani history, and Chinese.”

When pointed out that a lot of his critics have said that it seems like he is in politics out of compulsion and not passion, Gandhi said: “I hate labels. Politics is a label…Politics is very important to me, it takes up a lot of my time, but, I have other interests as well. My political approach is built around listening to people and trying to help them achieve what they want to achieve. I go to people who I think need my help and I will raise their issues and try and fight for them. I spend a lot of time thinking about politics and discussing it. I love what I do. I’m passionate about it. I’m certainly not doing what I do out of any compulsion.”

Asked about the criticism regarding his frequent vacations, he said: “In India, I live my life surrounded by security men, 24X7. As a consequence, in India, I have very little privacy, other than when I’m in my own home. When I’m out of India, I have more space, more privacy. I enjoy learning from other cultures and I love interacting with people from different parts of the world. I don’t see my trips abroad as vacations. For example, when I’m in the United States and if I visit Berkeley to interact with students over there, I learn from that experience. There are new ideas I’m exposed to; new ways of looking at things. These are extremely enriching experiences and that’s what I enjoy most about travelling abroad.”

Gandhi alleged that this perception has been created by the RSS and the BJP as they see him as a threat.

“The truth is, I’m up against a formidable RSS–BJP political machine that attacks me 24X7, because it sees me as a threat, because it sees the ideas that I represent as a threat. So it has to paint me as someone who isn’t interested, as someone with no understanding, as someone who only wants to go abroad on vacation. The fact that you are asking me this question, proves that their propaganda is somewhat successful,” he said.