Home / India News / Don’t overburden women during Covid-19 lockdown, urges Odisha CM

Don’t overburden women during Covid-19 lockdown, urges Odisha CM

Conveying Patnaik's message on Monday, Odisha's Covid-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said the lockdown is not a time to ask women to cook food three times a day and enjoy the days as holidays.

india Updated: Mar 31, 2020 10:54 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik(Photo: Arabinda Mahapatra / Hindustan Times)
         

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed people not to overburden women by asking them to cook multiple times during the day as the state remained under the 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Conveying Patnaik’s message on Monday, Odisha’s Covid-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said the lockdown is not a time to ask women to cook food three times a day and enjoy the days as holidays.

“People should limit the number of their food. It is already summer and they should not be confined to the kitchen all the time. It is not a time to overburden the mothers, wives, sisters and sisters-in-law,” Bagchi said at a media briefing on Covid-19 updates.

“Otherwise, the women, who normally prepare food at home, will be overburdened and once they will be in pressure, it would bring a big problem to everybody,” he said.

Bagchi said during the lockdown people should make a habit of cooking the available vegetables and go out to buy them only once in every two or three days.

Last week, Patnaik had asked people to take a pledge in the name of their children and parents that they would stay at home during the lockdown period.

