Donald Trump doubles down on claim of stopping India-Pakistan war from going nuclear

US President Donald Trump on Saturday doubled down on claiming credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, adding that he had used trade to negotiate with the two countries to halt military action, reported news agency ANI. President Donald Trump claimed that war between India and Pakistan would have gone nuclear without his mediation(AP)

Trump told reporters on Air Force One, “You know, I did something that people don't talk about, and I don't talk about very much, but we solved a big problem, a nuclear problem potentially with India and with Pakistan. I spoke to Pakistan, I spoke to India, they have really great leaders, but they were going at it, and they could have gone at it nuclear."

He also praised the leaders of both nations for agreeing to a pause on military action and said, "Both nuclear countries, strong nuclear countries, and I talked about trade and said, 'We're not doing trade if you guys are going to be throwing bombs at each other.' They both stopped, and I stopped that war immediately. It was going much further, and hopefully, it would not go to nuclear, but it might have gone to nuclear. In fact, it might have gone to nuclear in the next round, but we stopped it, and I'd like to commend the leaders of both countries, Pakistan and India."

The US President has repeatedly claimed credit for mediating the ceasefire, although India has denied the involvement of any external actors in the decision.

India had conducted Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Later, the DGMOs of both countries agree to stop firing based on a bilateral understanding.

Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, as part of an all-party-delegation, that they had met vice president JD Vance and clarified claims of any outside mediation.

"The meeting with Vice President Vance was outstanding, very good, very clear. I think we made our position amply clear on this question of mediation, and Vice President Vance fully understood our points," he said.