e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / India raised issue of H-1B visa with US, says Foreign Secretary Shringla

India raised issue of H-1B visa with US, says Foreign Secretary Shringla

Noting that there are about 200,000 Indian students currently studying in the United States, Shringla said that the two sides discussed that the “area of education is also covered in the people-to-people relationship.”

india Updated: Feb 25, 2020 17:40 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi, India
The US President is undertaking a two-day visit to India. Earlier in the day, he held, both restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Feb. 25, 2020
The US President is undertaking a two-day visit to India. Earlier in the day, he held, both restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Feb. 25, 2020(REUTERS)
         

India raised the issue of H-1B visa with the United States during President Donald Trump’s ongoing visit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday, adding that New Delhi highlighted the contribution of Indian professionals in the high-tech sectors in the US.

“From our side, the issue of H-1B visa was raised. It was pointed that Indian professionals contribute significantly to the development of high tech sector in the United States,” Shringla said during a media briefing here.

US President Donald Trump’s India visit Day 2: follow live updates here

Noting that there are about 200,000 Indian students currently studying in the United States, Shringla said that the two sides discussed that the “area of education is also covered in the people-to-people relationship.”

“There was a realisation that there is a vibrant Indian community in the United States, who contribute significantly, both, to the economy and society. At the same time, it was important that the area of education is also covered in the people-to-people relationship,” he said.

Full Coverage: Donald Trump’s visit to India

The US President is undertaking a two-day visit to India. Earlier in the day, he held, both restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

tags
top news
PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump on CAA row
PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump on CAA row
Live| ‘Anything I can do’: Trump again offers to mediate between India and Pak on Kashmir
Live| ‘Anything I can do’: Trump again offers to mediate between India and Pak on Kashmir
‘This madness must end’: Kejriwal says after meeting Delhi violence victims
‘This madness must end’: Kejriwal says after meeting Delhi violence victims
‘If Opposition leader does his job diligently...’: Sena taunts Fadnavis
‘If Opposition leader does his job diligently...’: Sena taunts Fadnavis
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news