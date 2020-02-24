e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Donald Trump’s visit won’t make an iota of difference to Indians, says Shiv Sena

Donald Trump’s visit won’t make an iota of difference to Indians, says Shiv Sena

Donald Trump’s India Visit: While leaving for India, the US president said he is going to discuss business with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which makes it clear that his trip is aimed at boosting US trade, the Sena said.

india Updated: Feb 24, 2020 10:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Donald Trump’s India Visit: More than the Trump visit the talk is about how walls were built to hide slums along the road he will traverse, the editorial said.
Donald Trump’s India Visit: More than the Trump visit the talk is about how walls were built to hide slums along the road he will traverse, the editorial said.(REUTERS)
         

Panning Donald Trump’s visit to India, the Shiv Sena on Monday said the 36-hour-long sojourn of the US president in the country won’t make ‘an iota of difference’ in the lives of poor and middle-class Indians.

While leaving for India, Trump has said he is going to discuss business with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which makes it clear that his trip is aimed at boosting US trade, the Sena said.

“There won’t be an iota of difference in the lives of the poor and middle-class people in India due to Trump’s visit. Then where is the question of people being appreciative or enthusiastic of his tour,” an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

“If there is any eagerness about Trump’s visit, it may be in Ahmedabad, where he lands first,” the Sena said.

More than the Trump visit the talk is about how walls were built to hide slums along the road he will traverse, the editorial said.

“It is reported that Trump will touch upon the issue of curbs on religious freedom in India. These are our internal issues. This country is run by people elected democratically and they don’t need guidance from any outsider on this,” it said.

Trump should instead indulge in ‘tourism’ of Ahmedabad, Agra and Delhi, the editorial said.

When Trump leaves India 36 hours after his arrival, there will be no signs of his visit on the soil of India, the Sena said.

tags
top news
Donald Trump tweets in Hindi from Air Force One, says ‘eager to reach India’
Donald Trump tweets in Hindi from Air Force One, says ‘eager to reach India’
Karnataka minister wants law to shoot those who ‘speak ill of India’
Karnataka minister wants law to shoot those who ‘speak ill of India’
Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today
Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today
Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles: Cops
Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles: Cops
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi and the Harley Davidson connect
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi and the Harley Davidson connect
Security cover for Trump: 108 senior officers, over 10,000 cops in Ahmedabad
Security cover for Trump: 108 senior officers, over 10,000 cops in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald TrumpSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India Tour

don't miss

latest news

india news