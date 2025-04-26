Donald Trump's Kashmir faux pas: ‘Tensions on Indo-Pak border for 1,500 years’

US President Donald Trump on Friday reacted to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam while boarding an Air Force One flight to Rome, and stated India and Pakistan have seen 1,500 years of tense relations. US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that tensions on the India Pakistan border had been going on for 1,500 years.(REUTERS)

On April 22, gunmen opened fire at Baisaran meadow near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, an attack suspected to be carried out by terrorists with links to Pakistan.

Trump, while answering a question on the terrorist attack said, “I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, and they've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that. That was a bad one (terrorist attack).”

Also Read: Donald Trump says he's ‘really not trolling’ about making Canada the 51st US state

He proceeded to double down on his claims and said, "There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years. It's been the same, but I am sure they'll figure it out one way or the other. I know both leaders. There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been."

Partition of India and Pakistan took place 77 years ago, before which the two countries were part of an undivided British colonial dominion.

Also Read: Are Trump's supporters turning against him? New poll reveals surprising trend

Trump had earlier responded to the tragic incident, which took the lives of 26 civilians, on social media platform TruthSocial saying, “Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!”

World leaders react to Pahalgam attack

In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam, several world leaders have offered condolences for the loss of 26 lives, and offered their support to India.

Iran reached out to India and has offered to mediate talks between India and Pakistan to help restore relations after India suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty in light of the terror attack.

The President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both engaged with Prime Minister Modi in a telephonic conversation and expressed their solidarity with the nation.

India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar also took to X to share his appreciation for Egypt for their support, saying, "Received a phone call from Egyptian FM Dr. Badr Abdelatty. Appreciate his support and solidarity in regard to the Pahalgam terror attack. Discussed the importance of countering terrorism resolutely."