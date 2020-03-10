e-paper
Home / India News / Donkey ride for ‘newest son-in-law’ in Holi tradition in this village

Donkey ride for ‘newest son-in-law’ in Holi tradition in this village

india Updated: Mar 10, 2020 16:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Aurangabad
A village in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Tuesday continued its 90-year-old tryst with a Holi tradition in which the “newest son-in-law” gets a donkey ride.(AFP)
         

A village in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Tuesday continued its 90-year-old tryst with a Holi tradition in which the “newest son-in-law” gets a donkey ride and clothes of his choice at the end of it.

The donkey ride of Vida village in Beed’s Kej tehsil, some 125 kilometres from here, is a much-awaited item of Holi for people from near and far, said resident Angad Dethe.

“The newest son-in-law of the village is zeroed in on through a process that takes three to four days. The villagers then keep a watch to ensure he does not go missing on Holi so as to skip the donkey ride. This year, Vida village gave the honour to Dattatray Gaikwad,” local journalist Datta Deshmukh told PTI.

Dethe said the tradition was started 90 years ago by resident Anandrao Deshmukh who was highly regarded by villagers.

“The tradition started with Anandrao’s son-in-law and has continued since. I have also got a donkey ride when I came here newly married,” Dethe told PTI.

The ride starts from the middle of the village and ends at its Hanuman Temple at 11am, with people giving the chosen son-in-law clothes of his choice.

