Don’t believe your figures on Covid orphans: SC to Bengal govt

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it was not prepared to believe that in a big state like West Bengal, only 27 children lost both parents due to Covid-19 since April 1, 2020 and called for a response by the secretary of the state Women and Child Welfare department to give the correct particulars.

The figure came to light in an affidavit filed by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in a suo moto petition heard by the top court for identification and rehabilitation of children who lost either or both their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic and required care and protection.

The NCPCR pointed out that from April 1, 2020 till July 23, 2021, the special portal of NCPCR called ‘Balswaraj’ had obtained details about of 6,855 orphans, 68,218 children who lost one parent, and 247 children who were abandoned during the pandemic.

West Bengal reported 27 orphans, 1.020 children who lost a parent, and three who were abandoned. Additional solicitor general (ASG) KM Nataraj termed this figure “unrealistic”, citing numbers from Maharashtra (412), Madhya Pradesh (885), Gujarat (947) and Rajasthan (781).

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose said, “The information that is filtering to us does not appear to be credible and reliable. We are not prepared to believe this figure that in a big state like West Bengal, only 27 children were orphaned.”

Advocate Sayandeep Pahari appearing for WB said it was an ongoing exercise and there was no reason for NCPCR to doubt the state’s figures. The bench said, “If you are steadfast in saying 27 children became orphans in such a big state, we can order an enquiry from an outside agency.” Later during the hearing, advocate Suhaan Mukherjee appeared for the state and sought an opportunity to come back with updated figures.

To ensure that schemes available for orphans and children affected due to Covid-19 reaches maximum number of children, the top court directed district magistrates throughout the country to engage in a massive survey to find such children by using the help of police, district child protection units, Child line, civil society organisations, Gram Panchayats, Anganwadi and Asha workers.

The Centre through ASG Aishwarya Bhati informed the Court that this exercise of collecting information about children orphaned during Covid-19 by district magistrates is underway as part of implementation of PM Cares for Children scheme. Under this scheme, children who lost both or surviving parent or adoptive parents/legal guardian due to Covid-19 will be entitled to ₹10 lakh financial support, to be available on attaining 18 years till they reach 23 years.