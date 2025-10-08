Don’t cross ‘Lakshman rekha’: V-P in first meeting with floor leaders at Parliament

Lawmakers have right to speak, but we “should not cross the Lakshman rekha”, Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said on Tuesday as he sought the support of leaders of various political parties to ensure smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan (@VPIndia)

In his first meeting with the floor leaders at the Parliament complex, Radhakrishnan said: “We have the right to speak, that’s our duty, too. But we should not cross the Lakshman Rekha.”

Defending the right of the Opposition to differ with the government, the new Vice President said: “Without differences there is no democracy!”

Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President of India on September 9 after securing 452 of 767 votes– a higher-than-expected tally against the Opposition’s B Sudershan Reddy. His first meeting with Rajya Sabha floor leaders underlines a collaborative effort to ensure smooth functioning of the House in the upcoming winter session, which is likely to start after the Bihar election.

According to some leaders present at the meeting, Radhakrishnan said, in a lighter vein, that he considered his opening remarks as his maiden speech and expected no one would interrupt him.

During the meeting, the Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the CPI demanded that the ministers should give comprehensive replies during the Question Hour and avoid the current habit of giving long, political lectures. The Opposition also said that the demand to authenticate documents must be stopped and smaller parties should get more time to participate in the debates.

TMC’s Sagarika Ghose demanded short-duration discussions — ones that don’t require voting — should be held every week and Calling Attention Motions sponsored by the Opposition should be taken up every fortnight. She argued that no discussion on Rule 267 or the adjournment motion has been taken up in the last years and at least one adjournment motion should be allowed in a year.

The TMC also demanded that more bills should be scrutinised and the Opposition’s protests should not be censored and the “Sansad TV must be fair in reportage,” she said.

CPI’s P Sandosh demanded that ministers should give comprehensive replies and not long, political lectures and suggested that the Private Members’ Bills should be taken up on any day.

“It was a very positive meeting. We had numerous meaningful interactions. Personally, I was touched by his humility and leadership. I am sure under his leadership, the Rajya Sabha will go on to become a more unified force. On behalf of BJD, we have expressed our full trust in the running of the House,” said BJD leader Sasmit Patra.