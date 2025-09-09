B Sudershan Reddy says ‘ideological battle to continue with vigour’ after defeat in VP polls

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan was declared a winner of the Vice President election held on Tuesday, defeating the opposition INDIA block nominee B Justice B Sudershan Reddy. In his statement, B. Sudershan Reddy also thanked the opposition parties for coming together and choosing him as their joint candidate.(ANI)

Shortly after the voting concluded and the winner was declared, Reddy released a statement saying that, though the results were not in his favour, “ideological battle will continue with ever greater vigour”.

Reddy received 300 votes, while the NDA backed Radhakrishnan received 452 votes, making him the winner of the polls. Follow for live updates on Vice President polls

Sudershan Reddy began his statement by accepting the decision taken through the democratic process and said he has faith in the great republic.

He then went on to say that it was a great honour, allowing him the opportunity to stand for constitutional morality, justice, and the dignity of every individual, the values that had guided his life.

Despite the decision not being in his favour, he said that the “larger cause we have sought to advance remains undiminished.” He expresses the need to continue the ideological battle with greater vigour.

In his statement, he also thanked the opposition parties for coming together and choosing him as their joint candidate. Talking about the democracy of India and its spirit, he said that the democracy is strengthened “not by victory alone but by dialogue, dissent and participation.”

He further expressed commitment to citizens and in upholding ideals of equality, fraternity, and liberty. Towards the end, he wished elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan the very best for his journey through his new tenure.

Born in 1946, Reddy is a former Supreme Court judge who served from 2007 to 2001 and is remembered for his landmark judgement declaring Salwa Judum, an anti-Maoist vigilante group in Chhattisgarh, as unconstitutional. He was selected by the Congress-led opposition as their candidate for his works in social, political and economic justice.

The vice president election was undertaken on September 9 due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. The voting that began at 10 am on Tuesday continued, until 5 pm, in which all members of the Rajyaa Sabha and theLok Sabha participated.