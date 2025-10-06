Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
PM Narendra Modi slams Mamata Banerjee's TMC for attack on BJP MP, MLA in West Bengal

PTI
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 09:43 pm IST

BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were injured in an attack by a mob during their visit to the flood and landslide-hit Dooars region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal after BJP members, including an MP and an MLA, were attacked by a mob, saying it showed "absolutely pathetic" law and order situation in the state.

In a post on X, PM Narendra Modi targeted the ruling party for the attack and said he wished the state government and the TMC were more focused on helping people.(PMO File)

BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were injured in an attack by a mob during their visit to the flood and landslide-hit Dooars region in the northern part of the state.

In a post on X, Modi targeted the ruling party for the attack and said he wished the state government and the TMC were more focused on helping people rather than indulging in violence in such a challenging situation.

He said, “The manner in which our party colleagues, including a sitting MP and MLA, were attacked in West Bengal for serving the people affected by floods and landslides is outright appalling. It highlights the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the state.”

"I call upon BJP Karyakartas to continue working among the people and assist the ongoing rescue operations," he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
