VP Radhakrishnan to hold first meeting with leaders of parties on Tuesday

New Delhi, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan will hold his first meeting with leaders of various parties on Tuesday in Parliament complex.

The meeting aims to provide an opportunity for exchange of views on how to facilitate smooth functioning of the House and structured discussions without disruptions — thereby optimising both the time and the quality of debates, his office said in a statement.

This will be the maiden meeting of the vice president with the leaders of the parties after he assumed charge as Rajya Sabha Chairman, it said.

"The Chairman, Rajya Sabha C P Radhakrishnan will hold a meeting with the leaders of all the parties in Rajya Sabha at 4 pm on 7 October, 2025," the statement said.

Health Minister and Leader of the House J P Nadda, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju will be attending the meeting.

Besides, Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan have also been invited for the maiden meeting called by Radhakrishnan.

Former prime minister and Rajya Sabha member H D Devegowda has also been invited for the meeting, the statement said, adding that almost all the leaders of parties have confirmed their participation for the meeting.

"This being the first meeting with the leaders of the parties after Shri Radhakrishnan assumed charge as Chairman, Rajya Sabha, will provide an opportunity for an exchange of views on the smooth functioning of the House and for strengthening parliamentary deliberations.

"The aim of the meeting is to discuss and decide how to facilitate smooth and structured discussions and also to seek the suggestions of the leaders for ensuring smooth conduct of the proceedings of the House, without disruption and maximum discussion — thereby optimising both the time and the quality of debates," the statement said.

