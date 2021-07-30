Don’t exhaust patience of House: Venkaiah Naidu warns MPs

Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday warned lawmakers of action if they do not follow decorum. Naidu said it has been brought to his notice that some members were blowing whistles in the House while proceedings were on and using placards and standing in front of ministers.

His comments came after at least nine Congress leaders tore placards with protest messages on them and threw them in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. An unidentified lawmaker blew a whistle in the Rajya Sabha as the Opposition protested over the alleged Pegasus snooping and the three farm laws.

Naidu made the remarks as soon as the House assembled for the day.

Such actions were taking the House to a new low, he said. “There are two ways to deal with this. Allow the House to become a bazaar or take action (against those not following decorum),” Naidu said.

“I feel sorry to say this from the podium…I never expected my members to go that level.” Naidu said protesting, walking out and opposing the government were part of the proceedings, but the dignity and traditions of the House have to be followed.

He warned the members that patience has its limit, and no one should “exhaust the patience of the House.”

The Opposition continued to protest over the snooping and the three farm laws, leading to two adjournments in the pre-lunch session. Several members trooped into the Well of the House with placards and raised slogans against the government. The ongoing monsoon session of Parliament began on July 19. Some bills have been passed without any discussion.