Don’t get carried away by Congress promises: Yediyurappa

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday appealed to the people of Telangana not to get carried away by the six guarantees announced by the Congress, which he said, has failed to implement similar promises made during the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections. BS Yediyurappa (PTI)

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Thursday, Yediyurappa said the Karnataka model of the Congress, which it is adopting in Telangana as well, is a failed model as the party could not implement the promises in the neighbouring state.

“The Congress is following the Karnataka model to win the elections in Telangana. The party has cheated voters after winning elections in Karnataka. It had announced five guarantees there, but schemes like payment of unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 for graduates and ₹2,500 for diploma holders have not been launched so far,” he said.

Similarly, he added, Gruha Lakshmi under which ₹2,000 per month was promised for women under BPL (below poverty line) is not reaching all. “As many as 1.16 crore [11.6 million] beneficiaries were registered under the scheme, for which it requires ₹2,300 crore per month. The scheme was launched in August and in the last four months, it was supposed to spend ₹9,200 crore but only ₹2,119 crore has been distributed so far. While the people are complaining, the government is showing excuses in the name of technical issues and procedural problems,” the former chief minister said.

He said same was the case with free travel for women in KSRTC buses, as the government had failed to clear the arrears to the corporation and free power supply up to 200 units to the poor.

Appealing to the Telangana people not to fall into the trap of the Congress, Yediyurappa asked them to vote for BJP for all round development.

Reacting to Yediyurappa’s remarks, AICC general secretary and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Congress would definitely implement all the promises it had made for the people of Telangana and there was no need for any apprehensions.

“The Congress will herald a change in the administration in Telangana and is committed to implement all its promises. It is our guarantee,” Surjewala said, while speaking to reporters.

