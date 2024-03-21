'Don't insult Indian democracy': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over bank accounts row

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit back at the Congress top brass over their allegations, saying that it is the opposition party's "desperate" attempt to create an alibi for its imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad(ANI)

While addressing a press conference, party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed the Congress' attack and said that the opposition party did not get any judicial relief and has now gone to the Supreme Court, accusing Congress leaders of lying over the issue. He said the Congress was even pulled up by high court over the issue.

"We wish the Congress well and our gentle advice to the party is the more you allow Rahul Gandhi to speak the more ground you lose," Prasad said.

"Don't insult Indian democracy, country bigger than your party," Prasad said reacting to Rahul Gandhi's comment that there is no democracy in India today.

BJP chief JP Nadda also launched a veiled attack on the Congress saying that the party is going to be totally "rejected" by the people and "fearing a historic defeat," they are blaming their irrelevance on ‘financial troubles' as they are morally and intellectually bankrupt.

"Congress is going to be totally rejected by the people and fearing a historic defeat, their top leadership addressed a press conference and ranted against Indian democracy and institutions. They are conveniently blaming their irrelevance on ‘financial troubles’. In reality, their bankruptcy is moral and intellectual, not financial," Nadda said in a long post on X.

"Instead of correcting their own errors, Congress is blaming authorities for their troubles. Be it the ITAT or the Delhi HC, they have asked the Congress to comply with the rules, pay the taxes due but the Party never did so," he added.

The BJP chief further took a dig at the Congress over the issue of the government freezing of the party's accounts due to an Income Tax returns issue and said that the party which looted every sector talking of financial helplessness is utter comical.

"For a party which has looted from every sector, in every state and at every moment of history, to talk of financial helplessness is comical. Congress can use the money accumulated from all their scams starting from jeep to chopper scam via Bofors for their electioneering," he added.

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi over his 'democracy is lie' remark, Nadda said, "Congress' part time leaders say India being a democracy is a lie- may I humbly remind them that India was not a democracy only for a few months between 1975 and 1977 and that time the Prime Minister of India was none other than Mrs. Indira Gandhi".

The BJP leaders' remarks came after the Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and ex-president Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference alleging PM Modi of systematically crippling the Congress financially, while Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress' ability to contest the elections has been damaged.

Sonia Gandhi further stepped up the demand for access to the party's bank accounts to ensure a level playing field in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

