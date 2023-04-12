‘Don’t mar my future…' : Smriti Irani's ex-OSD on Shrinate's ‘sacked’ taunt

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Wednesday slammed Union ministers Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal for allegedly sacking their officers on special duty (OSD). Shrinate asked if the OSDs were being made the “fall guys.” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate.(Twitter/@INCIndia)

In an attack, Shrinate questioned, "Why have OSDs of Smt Smriti Irani and Shri Piyush Goyal been sacked? What wrong did they do? Could they possibly be the fall guys? Why must we not know the truth? Will the ministers speak up?"

Devanshi Shah, the OSD who worked with Irani, tweeted, “Ms Supriya Shrinate, I chose to resign due to family obligations to look after elderly & was not sacked. It has been an honour to work with Smriti Irani Ma’am & serve my country. I’d request you not to publicly mar my future as a professional just to settle scores with Min Irani.”

Last week, Shrinate had slammed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his comments on Rahul Gandhi and asked him to keep his “empty threats" to himself.

"It was our decency to have never asked you on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scms. And how you allowed Ottavio Quattrochhi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple time. Any way we will meet in the Court of Law," Sarma had said.

To this Shrinate replied, “Himanta ‘Louis Berger’ Sarma, keep your empty threats to yourself. And send me your address - will courier your favourite biscuits to you.”

