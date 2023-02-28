Congress only party to have fair polls to elect its president: Supriya Shrinate

Congress on Tuesday claimed that it was the only one to hold a free, fair and robust election to choose its party president adding that no other party including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ever achieved such a feat. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate was addressing a press conference. (Twitter | Congress)

Addressing media persons, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate added that since 2019, it had taken a series of steps not just to strengthen the party but to herald a new era of politics in this country.

“Apart from the Congress there is no other political party and we can proudly say that 9,000 elected delegated chose our president Mallikarjun Kharge and in him, it’s not just the victory of a Congressman but also empowering a Dalit community, which is a significant society but hugely underrepresented,” Shrinate said.

The spokesperson added that the party is willing to work with like-minded parties to keep the Constitution safe.

In the recently concluded Raipur plenary, the party has set an agenda to take on the ruling party’s divisive policies and Congress will fight the upcoming elections in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram setting the stage for 2024 general elections.

The Congress spokesperson stressed on the fact how they opposed the CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019) and farming laws.

“We care about these people and that is why we will continue to prominently raise our voice against their flawed legislation”, she added.

“We fought with the farmers of the country and ensured that the farming laws get repealed. We took to the street against inflation, unemployment and brutal cases of crime against women and every time we did that, the ruling government unleashed their agencies and police forces against us. This has not only happened with Congress workers but also with our top leadership,” Shrinate said.

She also heaped praises on the recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

“People who came to the yatra discussed various issues and how India was purposely kept divided 0and in Rahul Gandhi, they see hope. This was exactly why Bharat Jodo Yatra was met with blatant lies, and reputation assassination and they (central government) unleashed agencies on the people who joined the yatra.”

Shrinate further claimed that Congress was the only political party to have consistently taken on the government for ignoring the controversy surrounding businessman Gautam Adani.

“There is a corporate group that is engulfed and saddled by charges of stock manipulation and the government looks the other way. We will keep questioning you because this is about the precious money of people of the country, LIC, SBI and the stakeholders who are losing money in markets every day because you (PM) chose to look the other way and protect Adani,” the Congress spokesperson said.

Shrinate also highlighted the Hath Se Hath Jodo initiative with greater representation from all strata of society.

“The youth has also been kept at the forefront of decision making and 50/50 is revolutionary and no other party can boast about this except for us”, she said.