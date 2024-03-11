 Don’t order counselling to change sexual orientation, Supreme Court advises HCs | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Don’t order counselling to change sexual orientation, Supreme Court advises HCs

Don’t order counselling to change sexual orientation, Supreme Court advises HCs

ByAbraham Thomas
Mar 11, 2024 10:24 PM IST

The Supreme Court observed that it was quite inappropriate to seek to change the sexual orientation of a person through purported counselling.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition by a Kerala woman who claimed that her same-sex partner was illegally confined by her family but stressed that there should not be any attempt by high courts to provide counselling to persons to change their sexual orientation.

The Supreme Court decided the case after receiving a report from a judicial officer (Sanchit Khanna/HT FILE PHOTO)
The Supreme Court decided the case after receiving a report from a judicial officer (Sanchit Khanna/HT FILE PHOTO)

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud decided the case after receiving a report from a judicial officer deputed to meet the woman who was allegedly confined and interview her at a family court in Kollam. The officer submitted a report to the top court in which she acknowledged that the petitioner was an “intimate friend” but underscored that she did not want to get married or settle down with any person.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said, “There is no reason for this court to disbelieve the report of a senior judicial officer. We are not inclined to entertain this petition.”

The bench, however, added a note of caution.

“However, we address a note of caution as the petitioner submits that in such matters, HCs are directing counselling of detenues and such counselling should not be a means to overcome their sexual orientation. We expect the HCs to bear this in mind.”

“Ascertaining the (sexual) orientation of a person through counselling is one thing. But it is quite inappropriate to change the sexual orientation of a person through purported counselling.”

The top court in February last year stayed further proceedings before the Kerala high court and directed a senior judicial officer to interact with the detenu to ascertain her wishes on whether she was voluntarily residing with her parents or was under illegal detention.

Advocate Sriram Parakatt who appeared for the petitioner objected to the high court’s order as it violated the 2018 judgment of the Supreme Court that decriminalised homosexuality under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and recognised the rights of the LGBTQI community to express their sexual orientation.

The petition said, “The petitioner and the detenu are female as per their gender orientation and they both wish to get married and be together. The parents of the detenu have kept her in illegal custody against her will so as to impede the marriage between the petitioner and the detenu.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, CAA Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On