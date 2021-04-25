Don’t panic and stock oxygen, Remdesivir at home: AIIMS chief to Covid patients

Dr Randeep Guleria, the director of Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said on Sunday there is no need to panic and stock oxygen and medicines like Remdesivir as he advised patients of the coronavirus disease who are in home isolation to follow certain steps. “Due to panic, people are stocking injections at their homes, hoarding Remdesivir drug and oxygen cylinders... Remdesivir is not a magic bullet and is given only to patients who are hospitalised, have moderate to severe disease and whose oxygen saturation is below 93... Don't misuse oxygen and Remdesivir. Most patients can recover by isolating at home,” Dr Randeep Guleria said as he virtually addressed the nation on issues related to the Covid-19 crisis.

He was accompanied by Medanta chairman Dr Naresh Trehan, professor and head of the department of medicine at AIIMS Dr Naveet Wig and director general health services Dr Sunil Kumar even as India battles the deadlier second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The address by the top doctors comes at a time when the citizens across the country have sent out distress messages amid the increasing daily count of Covid-19 cases, which has remained above 300,000 for the past four days.

Dr Randeep Guleria explained that Covid-19 is only a mild disease and 85% to 90% of people are witnessing normal symptoms like fever, cold, body ache, and cough, which do not require Remdesivir. “You can take medicines for these normal infections or treat yourself with home remedies and yoga. You will back to normal and get well within seven or 10 days. You don't need to put Remdesivir or oxygen in your house," he asserted.

The AIIMS chief said that only 10%-15% may witness severe infection and may need extra medicines like Remdesivir, oxygen or plasma. “Less than 5% of patients need to be operated on a ventilator,” he added, during the live session, which was aired on news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made similar suggestions and cautioned people against falling prey to rumours regarding Covid-19 treatment as well as vaccination. “I appeal to you all to seek information on Covid-19 from reliable sources only. I am seeing many doctors have taken to social media to share information on Covid-19 and are also offering consultations," he said while addressing the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.