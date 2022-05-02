Home / India News / Doordarshan wins Exchange4media award for pet TV series ‘Best Friends Forever’
The Doordrashan pet show ‘Best Friends Forever’ explains how pets not only take the modern-day stress away but are also life-savers, said union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur.
The half-an-hour weekly live phone-in show features stories that explain unique relationships between pets and their owners. (Vide Grab)
NEW DELHI: Doordarshan won the best in-depth Hindi series award 2022 at the Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) for a pet show called ‘Best Friends Forever’ on Saturday in the presence of union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

“The show features stories which explain unique relationship one develops with their pets and how pets not only take the modern-day stress away but are also life-savers… The coveted ENBA awards celebrate remarkable work done by individuals and leaders in the media industry who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India,” the I&B ministry said.


The half-an-hour weekly live phone-in show airs two pet trainers who guide people on how to take care of their pets, informs them about pet food, nutrition, routine health check-ups, vaccination and other pet-related issues. Moreover, it shows a two-way communication wherein viewers can interact with experts to clarify their queries.

Aired every Sunday at 7pm, the show is also aired on the YouTube channel of DD national. The coveted ENBA awards celebrate remarkable work done by individuals and leaders in the media industry who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India,” the I&B ministry added.

