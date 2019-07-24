DoT orders probe into fires at MTNL, BSNL buildings

In the wake of the blaze at a Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building in Bandra on Monday, the department of telecommunications (DoT) under the ministry of communications on Tuesday ordered a high-level inquiry into the fires at MTNL and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) buildings across the country.

While there were no casualties at Bandra, the three-hour operation involved rescuing 84 people. Most were trapped on the rooftop of the 10-storey building. It was one of the biggest rescues carried out by the Mumbai fire brigade.

A fire was also reported in MTNL’s Kidwai Telephone Exchange building in New Delhi on Monday morning, while another fire was reported in the BSNL building in Salt lake in Kolkata in the evening.

