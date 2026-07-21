Double whammy for traffic in Delhi-NCR as youth, farmer protests choke roads

It has been a difficult start to the week for commuters of Delhi-NCR with roads choked due to heavy barricading put in place for two major protests — a youth-led agitation of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Central Delhi and a farmers' protest entourage attempting to enter the Capital city via the Shambhu border between Punjab, Haryana.

L: traffic congestion on Delhi-Ghaziabad border | R: Police barricading at Punjab-Haryana border over farmers' planned protest rally (HT/Sakib Ali and PTI)

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The CJP was floated as a satirical outfit on social media platforms in May this year and has turned into a youth movement with a mega protest against exam irregularities underway at Jantar Mantar since June 20, escalated since the alleged “forced” hospitalisation of activist Sonam Wangchuk on July 18.

The CJP and its supporters planned a march to Parliament on Monday, July 20, but were stopped by heavy barricading, lathi charge, and tear gas during their attempts to reach the complex as Monsoon Session kicked off parallelly.

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{{^usCountry}} The protest led to widespread traffic snarls across Central Delhi and left ripple effects across the cities as protesters demanding government action over exam irregularities, including NEET paper leak, clashed with police almost entire day in their efforts to reach Parliament. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protest led to widespread traffic snarls across Central Delhi and left ripple effects across the cities as protesters demanding government action over exam irregularities, including NEET paper leak, clashed with police almost entire day in their efforts to reach Parliament. {{/usCountry}}

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An advisory was issued by the Delhi Traffic Police over the Jantar Mantar CJP protest even though tensions eased slightly on Tuesday, however, the heavy precautionary barricading kept traffic movement slow.

Farmers' protest, heavy security, advisories

Parallelly, a thick layer of security was erected on the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border as groups of farmers planned to head to Delhi to hold a 'Mahapanchayat' under the banner of ‘Desh Bachao Morcha’, against the proposed India-US trade deal, is Delhi's Kisan Ghat on Tuesday. Farmer leaders had earlier said participants from several places, including Punjab and Haryana, would attend the Mahapanchayat.

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Scores of farmers were later on Tuesday seen gathered at the Shambhu border ahead of their planned march but were met by the security lines.

Traffic moved slow at the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-9, Delhi-Ghazipur Border and UP Gate in Ghaziabad also as commuters faced long delays amid the barricading over farmers' call for a march to the national capital.

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The Delhi Police also detained at least four farmers at the Singhu border between Haryana and the national capital, PTI news agency reported.

Two companies of RAF and a company of Haryana Police was deployed at Panipat toll plaza on NH-44 as several farmers on foot march to Delhi were expected likely to reach Panipat on Tuesday afternoon.

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Panipat DSP Vikash Kumar told HT that according to information from Karnal, farmers left on foot from Bastara toll plaza for Delhi.

"But we are not sure if they will reach Panipat or not as almost half of the day has passed. Even if they come, we will request them to not head to Delhi without permission," the DSP said.

He further said that any car or other vehicle bearing the flag of any farmer union won't be allowed to cross through the toll.

Delhi traffic advisory for farmers protest

Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory in view of the planned farmers' protest at Kisan Ghat, warning commuters of likely restrictions and diversions from 08:30 am onwards "on need basis".

See full traffic advisory below

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Commuters were advised to avoid the affected routes around Satyagrah Marg, Velodrome Road, Rajghat DTC Depot Road and adjoining areas. Those travelling to the airport or railway stations are requested to plan their journeys well in advance.

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The heavy security arrangement made at the border point between Punjab and Haryana included a large contingent of personnel, barricades chained to each other, cement blocks etc., on the bridge over Ghaggar river at the entry point to Haryana, with water cannon vehicles on standby.

Ambala Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhwat and other police officials were camping at the spot to monitor the situation.

Authorities in Ambala also clamped prohibitory orders in the district.