e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Doubled speed of cargo trains during lockdown, increased freight loading: Railways

Doubled speed of cargo trains during lockdown, increased freight loading: Railways

The suspension of passenger trains since March 22 has led to decongestion of a bulk of the national transporter’s network.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 21:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The railways also marginally inched higher in its freight loading on July 27 as compared with the same period last year at 3.13 million tonnes with an increase of 0.3%.
The railways also marginally inched higher in its freight loading on July 27 as compared with the same period last year at 3.13 million tonnes with an increase of 0.3%. (Hindustan Times)
         

The ministry of railways on Tuesday said it surpassed freight traffic on July 27 as compared with the corresponding period last year and doubled the speed of its freight trains “in spite of Covid 19 related challenges.”

The national transporter increased the average speed of its freight trains to 46.16 kmph which is more than double as compared to its speed of 22.52 kmph last year.

The suspension of passenger trains since March 22 has led to decongestion of a bulk of the national transporter’s network. At present only 230 special passengers are plying while cargo and parcel trains have been allowed to operate since the lockdown began.

“In the month of July the average speed of freight trains is 45.03 kmph which is around double as compared to last year for the same month (23.22 kmph). West Central Railway with the average speed of 54.23 kmph, Northeast Frontier Railway with the speed of 51 kmph, East Central Railway 50.24 kmph, East Coast Railway 41.78 kmph, South East Central Railway 42.83 kmph, South Eastern Railway 43.24 kmph and Western Railway with the speed of 44.4 kmph are the leading Railway Zones in the average speed of freight train in Indian Railways,” the ministry said.

It also marginally inched higher in its freight loading on July 27 as compared with the same period last year at 3.13 million tonnes with an increase of 0.3%. However, the cumulative, overall loading of freight trains remains 18.18% less than last year.

On July 27, the Railways loaded a total 1,039 rakes with freight including 76 rakes of foodgrain, 67 rakes of fertilizer, 49 rakes of steel, 113 rakes of cement, 113 rakes of iron ore and 363 rakes of coal.

“Railways has achieved record loading of foodgrains this fiscal which is 80%more than last year, and has also introduced time tabled parcel services – 4,541 services and transported 2.41 lakh tonnes cargo generating a revenue of Rs 86.88 crore,” said railway board chairman VK Yadav said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Food grain distributions during the lockdown had more than doubled with the Railways transporting 5.2 million tonnes of foodgrains in April after the country went under a lockdown on March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, Hindustan Times had reported on April 27.

Railways has set an ambitious target of achieving freight loading 50% more loading in the current financial year as compared with FY 2019-2020, Yadav said.

“These improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero based time table. These steps will lead to significantly higher freight traffic and earnings for Railways and cost competitive logistics for the entire country,¨ he added.

tags
top news
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan day draws near, donations continue to rise
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan day draws near, donations continue to rise
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In