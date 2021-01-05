Downpour in Chennai causes waterlogging; rainfall may continue till Wednesday

india

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 15:30 IST

A downpour in Chennai on Tuesday caused severe water logging in the city’s low-lying neighbourhoods, arterial roads and prompted authorities to open sluice gates of the Chembarambakkam and Red Hills reservoirs to release surplus water.

The regional meteorological centre said moderate to heavy rainfall will continue in the city and adjoining districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet until Wednesday. Intermittent rain was then forecast until January 10.

Independent weather watcher Pradeep John said Tamil Nadu has received 22mm rainfall so far this month which means it has crossed the normal for January--18mm--in just four days.