‘Dragged her on floor’: Air India crew member attacked in London hotel room

An Air India cabin crew member was allegedly attacked by an intruder at a London hotel earlier this week. The incident occurred Thursday night at the Radisson Red Hotel at London's Heathrow. An Air India aeroplane at a runway in Hyderabad.(Reuters)

The attacker was nabbed and handed over to the police. The crew member was taken to a hospital and is now on her way back to Mumbai, according to The Hindu.

An unidentified source quoted by the Times of India said that the incident occurred shortly after midnight when the crew members of multiple Air India flights were staying at the property.

“The crew member was sleeping when an intruder attacked her in her room around 1.30 am. Startled, she woke up and screamed for help. He attacked her with a clothes hanger and dragged her on the floor as she tried to escape towards the door,” the source said.

Also Read | London-bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai due to technical snag

“She was badly bruised, and the intruder tried to escape. The police were called in, and she was taken to a hospital. She could not fly back on duty and a friend from the crew stayed back with her," the source added.

The airline's crew had repeatedly complained of inadequate safety, dark corridors, unmanned reception, and miscreants knocking on the doors of the hotel, reported The Hindu.

“The law and order situation in some parts of Britain, including London, as of now requires everyone there to be alert. We avoid going out alone after late evening these days in London. Only hotels with foolproof security systems must be selected for stay of crew members, especially when those properties are not in central but outer London,” the pilots said.

Air India confirms incident

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the incident and said that the airline is offering the crew member all possible support, including profession counselling, according to TOI

The airline also said that it prioritises the safety and wellbeing of its crew and staff members and requests the privacy of those involved in the incident.

“We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members. We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling. Air India is also working with the local police to pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law, and with the hotel management to ensure such incidents are not repeated,” the spokesperson said, according to the newspaper.