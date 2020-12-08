DRDO’s new Arjun tank demonstrates advanced capability to Army

india

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride in the Arjun tank on Diwali, senior Indian Army officials were shown the advanced capabilities of the DRDO-manufactured Mark1A version of the tank.

Some rounds were fired during the demonstration and remote-controlled weapon system operation was also showcased during the demonstration before the Director-General Armoured Corps Lt Gen MJS Kahlon and Lt Gen Hasabnis in Jaisalmer, sources told ANI.

“The DRDO tank capability upgradation trials would continue for some more days,” they said.

The Mark1A are the advanced version of the two regiments of the Arjun tanks in the Army and the force is looking to place orders for 118 more of these.

The Army had placed an order for 124 of these tanks in the first go and is now likely to order more if they meet its requirements.