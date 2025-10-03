DRI seizes cocaine worth nearly ₹80 crore at Mumbai airport, 2 women held
During a search of the baggage, the officials recovered 22 brick-shaped packets of a white powdery substance concealed inside the toy packets.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday recovered nearly eight kilograms of cocaine worth ₹79.5 crore from two female passengers at the Mumbai international airport after the contraband was found concealed in toy packets inside their bags, officials said.
The action was taken based on specific inputs about attempts to smuggle cocaine, they said. The Mumbai zonal unit of the DRI intercepted two women arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here from Bangkok, an official said.
During a search of their baggage, the officials recovered 22 brick-shaped packets of a white powdery substance concealed inside the toy packets, he said. After testing the contraband with the help of the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) detection kit, the material was confirmed to be cocaine, weighing 7.95 kg, according to him.
The contraband was seized by the DRI officials and both the passengers were placed under arrest, the official, adding that the accused persons were produced before the court, which remanded them in judicial custody.
A probe into the case was underway, he said.