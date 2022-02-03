Mahua Moitra asks BJP to ‘drink gaumutra shots’ as she readies to speak in Parliament

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, known for delivering fiery speeches in Parliament, took to Twitter on Thursday to set the stage ahead of her address in the Lok Sabha later in the evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her tweet, Moitra said she will speak in Parliament on the President's address. “Just wanted to give early heads up to BJP to get heckler team ready and read up on imaginary points of order,” the post on the micro-blogging site read.

“Drink some gaumutra shots too,” the TMC MP added in the tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar constituency has been chosen by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC to head the party’s affairs in Goa where it is seeking to open its account in a bid to expand its national footprint

Earlier this year, she said on Twitter that her party will “do everything possible” to uproot the BJP from Goa.

Moitra's latest tweet ahead of her Lok Sabha speech hints at her intensifying the Opposition's attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

A day ago, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the central government, touching various elements, including China-Pakistan ties, Pegasus spyware, union of states and farmers' protest, among others.

The Congress leader said the current regime of the country has brought China and Pakistan closer, and it's a “serious threat” for Indians. He also said no foreign guests were invited in India for the Republic Day celebration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To this, external affairs minister S Jaishankar hit back, saying that “those who live in India” know that the nation was battling the Covid-19 crisis, and that five central Asian Presidents, who were to come, had held a virtual summit on January 27.