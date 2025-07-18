Search
Drishti IAS' Vikas Divyakirti moves Rajasthan HC over summons in defamation case

PTI |
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 02:01 pm IST

Filed by advocate Sumeer Sodhi in an Ajmer court, the matter will be heard on July 22, while the high court hearing is set for July 21.

Drishti IAS coaching institute founder and social media influencer Vikas Divyakirti has moved the Rajasthan High Court to get a defamation complaint filed against him in the subordinate court dismissed.

Divyakirti made controversial comments regarding the functioning of the legal system and the judiciary.(YouTube/Vikas Divyakirti)
The complaint pertains to a video in which certain comments were allegedly made by Divyakirti regarding the functioning of the legal system and the judiciary.

The matter came to light when an advocate, Sumeer Sodhi, filed a petition in an Ajmer court.

The local court took cognisance of the complaint and summoned him on July 22.

The case before the high court is listed on July 21 and would be heard by Justice Sameer Jain.

