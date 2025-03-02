Sandeep Reddy Vanga says becoming IAS is easier than filmmaking as he reacts to Vikas Divyakirti's Animal criticism

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga spoke about how many people criticised his film Animal, even posting videos stretching to hours. Speaking on the Game Changers podcast, Sandeep said that people don't talk about social issues but can talk about Animals at length. At this, he spoke about an IAS officer whose criticism of Animal made him feel as if he had committed a crime. He was speaking about Vikas Divyakriti. (Also Read | Allu Arjun reveals he 'really liked' performances in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, responds if he'd like to be part of it) Sandeep Reddy Vanga has reacted to Vikas Divyakriti's criticism of Animal.

Sandeep recalls how an IAS officer criticised Animal

Sandeep said, “There is this IAS officer. In a very serious interview, he said, 'Movies like Animal shouldn't be made'. The way he sounded, the way he was saying, it was literally, mujhe laga ki kuch criminal kaam kiya maine (I felt as if I had committed a crime). ‘On one hand, films like 12th Fail are made and on the other films like Animal jo samaajh ko peeche leke jarraha hai (which is pulling the society backwards)’.”

Sandeep thinks cracking IAS is easier than making films

The filmmaker said that a person can crack IAS by dedicating a few years of his life and studying books. “I'm very honest in saying this ki koi unnecessary attack karega na toh 100% gusssa ayegaa (If anyone attacks unnecessarily, there will be anger). I feel that, he is an IAS officer, he studied to become one. What I think is, go to Delhi, get enrolled in an institute, give 2-3 years of your life, you can crack IAS. There will be a limited amount of books, right? You will study 1500 books...you can crack IAS. I'll give you in writing. There is no course, there is no teacher that can make you a filmmaker and a writer,” added Sandeep.

Did Sandeep talk about Vikas Divyakirti?

Vikas, a UPSC professor, played himself in the 2023 film 12th Fail. Last year, speaking on Neelesh Misra's Slow Interview series, he said, "A film like Animal takes our society back by 10 years. A film like this should not be made. You earned money. You showed that your hero behaves like an animal. There should be some social value, or are people working only for financial value?”

About Animal

Animal, which released in 2023, is action drama film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. It received mixed reviews. The film faced criticism for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny.. It however did extremely well commercially.