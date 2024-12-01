Drones to road projects: How is UP govt preparing to host Maha Kumbh 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela, celebrated every 12 years, is scheduled to take place in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26 next year, with official estimates forecasting a footfall of around 43 crore pilgrims. Chief Minister of India's Uttar Pradesh state, Yogi Adityanath (3R), inspects the ongoing preparations ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela festival, along the banks of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj on November 27, 2024.(AFP)

Extensive preparations are underway, and all development activities from the Sangam to the Maha Kumbh are being closely monitored. Enhanced security measures are being implemented to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been actively overseeing the preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, has directed officials to provide a seamless experience for pilgrims from across India and abroad to attend the event. As part of this, Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025 and assured that all arrangements for the event would be finalised by December 10, a month ahead of schedule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Prayagraj on December 13, where he will perform the Maa Ganga 'aarti' and inaugurate several development projects. According to the chief minister, the prime minister will also view a presentation on the 'Digital Kumbh' and inspect the completed works designed to elevate the event's grandeur.

How is UP preparing to host Maha Kumbh 2025

- Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the deployment of 20 advanced drones to ensure 24/7 security at Maha Kumbh 2025. These drones provide constant surveillance, capturing detailed activities within the massive gathering and focusing on minor movements to maintain a secure environment. They also monitor construction projects by various departments, such as Smart City, Municipal Corporation, Police, Healthcare, and Transportation. Operated by trained teams, the drones ensure safety across land, water, and air.

- Maha Kumbh 2025 will boast a much larger fairground, expanding by an additional 800 hectares compared to the 2019 Kumbh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the success of past expansions, mentioning that the previous Kumbh accommodated around 80,000 tents and 60,000 institutions. This time, the number of tents will be increased to 1.8 lakh, providing significantly greater capacity for pilgrims and organisations.

Labourers constructing a pontoon bridge ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025, at the bank of Ganga in Prayagraj on Sunday. (ANI)

- To promote Maha Kumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government plans to send ministers to invite governors and chief ministers from across the nation to Prayagraj. Opposition leaders will also be approached for participation. On November 22, the UP cabinet approved holding roadshows and events in India and abroad to attract global devotees in record numbers.

- Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Nitin Gadkari recently reviewed key road infrastructure projects to support the Maha Kumbh. The review included plans for widening the Raebareli-Prayagraj highway, constructing four-lane bypasses, developing a segment of the Prayagraj Inner Ring Road, and building a six-lane bridge parallel to the existing one over the Ganga at Phaphamau.

- A special medical camp for police personnel involved in Maha Kumbh duties was held on November 30 to address their physical and mental well-being. The camp offered health checkups and stress management guidance for officers responsible for maintaining security at the event, which is expected to host over 40 crore attendees.

Workers build replicas of 12 Jyotirlinga temples of Lord Shiva on the banks of River Yamuna for upcoming Kumbh Mela 2025 festival, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (PTI)

- Maha Kumbh 2025 aims to be a spiritual and environmentally conscious event, and efforts are being made to make it plastic-free. Over 1,500 ‘Ganga Sevadoots’ are being trained to lead cleanliness drives and discourage plastic use. Their numbers will be increased if necessary, and the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign will engage households in the plastic-free initiative. Facility slips will also communicate the message to devotees.

- The Kumbh Mela authorities have allocated 2.5 acres of land to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for constructing a replica of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple. TTD Joint Executive Officer Gowthami met with Kumbh Mela Authority Officer Vijay Kiran Anand to inspect the designated site.