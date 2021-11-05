Home / India News / Drugs case: NCB says no officer removed, new team to conduct deeper probe
india news

Drugs case: NCB says no officer removed, new team to conduct deeper probe

The NCB said an SIT had been constituted by the agency’s director general to take over from its Mumbai zonal unit the six cases as they had national and international ramifications.
File photo of NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.
Updated on Nov 05, 2021 09:23 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday said it functioned across India as a single integrated agency and no officer or officers were removed from their present roles and they would continue to assist their operations branch investigation as required.

The statement was issued soon after the agency transferred six of its cases, including the drugs-on-cruise case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son is an accused, from the Mumbai branch to its Delhi team. It was further informed NCB’s Mumbai zone director Sameer Wankhede, who is facing extortion allegations, would no more investigate the sensational case.

The NCB said a special investigation team (SIT), comprising officers from its operations branch, had been constituted by the agency’s director general, S N Pradhan, to take over from its Mumbai zonal unit the six cases as they had national and international ramifications.

The SIT would conduct a deeper investigation to find out forward and backward linkages, it further said.

A team from the Delhi NCB operations will now camp in Mumbai to take the probe in these cases forward.

The NCB had arrested Aryan and several others in the drugs on cruise case on the intervening night of October 2-3 and Wankhede is facing a departmental vigilance probe after an independent witness in the case levelled an extortion attempt against the agency, its director and some others. 

 

 

