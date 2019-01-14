Drugs worth Rs 5.78 crores seized in Manipur by Assam Rifles, 1 arrested

In a major bust, Assam Rifles troopers apprehended one alleged smuggler carrying 1,44,000 party drug popularly known as WY (World is Yours) tablets and 732 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 5.78 crores during a routine checking at Khudengthabi post in Tengnoupal, about 90 km south of the state capital on Sunday.

Tipped off by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), troops of Kudengthabi post stopped a van travelling from Moreh to Imphal for checking at around 1 pm on Sunday, the Assam Rifles (South) PRO said in a press release.

The troopers found packets with 1,44,000 tablets and orange colour powder packets suspected to be brown sugar weighing approximately 732 grams hidden inside charcoal bags kept at the rear of the vehicle.

Noor Khan (31), son of Md Angaou of Urup Awang Leikei of Thoubal district was apprehended for smuggling the narcotics, the release said.

The WY tablets were contained in 720 pouches weighing 15kg and worth Rs 4.32 crores, while the brown sugar was contained in 54 pouches with a street value of approximately Rs 1.46 crores. The total worth of the seizure is Rs 5.78 crores, it added. The seized narcotics and the suspect were handed over to DRI, Imphal.

Manipur has been grappling with a drug problem for a long time. Despite regular seizures, the state continues to be a transit hub for narcotic trade and has a sizeable young population addicted to drugs.

On April 2 last year, the Assam Rifles seized Rs 16 crore worth of WY tablets from a person travelling on a bus in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district. The seizure is said to be one of the largest in 2018.

