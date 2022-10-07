‘Drunk, abusive, harassed me’: Woman on MP train files FIR against 2 Cong MLAs

BHOPAL: A sexual harassment case was filed on Friday against two Congress legislators travelling on an overnight train in Madhya Pradesh after a woman alleged they were drunk, used abusive language and harassed her, people familiar with the development said.

The woman, who was travelling with her infant on the Rewa-Habibganj Rewanchal Express, told her husband about the harassment on phone.

The woman’s husband tweeted for help and Railway Police at Sagar boarded the train and helped the woman, said PK Ahirwar, in-charge, general railway police (GRP), Sagar.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Satna MLA Sidharth Kushwaha and Kotma MLA, Suneel Saraf, under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code that relates to assault or criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman.

Asked about the FIR, Sidharth Kushwaha said the allegation was baseless. “The woman was travelling with a baby so I offered my seat to her, and very politely. Suneel ji offered her food as a courtesy. I don’t know why she felt offended and filed a complaint”.

The woman’s husband said they didn’t know the two were Congress lawmakers when they complained but “thankfully police took immediate action and helped my wife.”

Ahirwar said they received information about the harassment from the Jabalpur control room. “An assistant sub-inspector and constable boarded the train and changed the seat of the woman. They recorded her statement and lodged an FIR,” Ahirwar said.

In her complaint, the woman said that she was travelling from Rewa to Bhopal with her seven-month-old son in the H-1 (AC first class) coach. “At around 11.50pm, two men, Siddharth Kushwaha and Suneel Saraf, were having dinner in front of my seat. They were continuously using abusive language. One of them touched my shoulder and offered food. I did not say anything because they were drunk. They again touched me. I requested them not to touch her and use abusive language but they didn’t stop,” she alleged.

BJP spokesperson Lokendra Parashar asked MP Congress chief Kamal Nath to come clean on the incident. “Kamalnath ji should answer. Harassing a woman in an intoxicated state, does this MLA belongs to your party.”

(with inputs from Anupam Pateriya from Sagar)

