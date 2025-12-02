Drunk man falls into ‘portable heater’ in Gurugram, part of his head burnt

A 21-year-old man died in his sleep after falling headfirst into a brazier – a type of heater with lighted coals – in his room in Gurugram on Monday. The cops found the lower half of Manzoor's body on the bed, while the upper half had drooped down into the portable heater below. (PTI File Photo/representational)

The youth, who worked as a delivery boy, was residing in a rented room near Malibu Towne. He was sleeping in an intoxicated state, news agency PTI quoted police as saying.

The deceased has been identified as Manzoor Alam, a native of Udi Pukhru village in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district. Manzoor had been staying in an EWS (economically weaker sections) room, police said.

The cops found the lower half of his body on the bed, while the upper half had drooped down into the portable heater below. A portion of his head was burnt, police said, according to PTI. The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem, Assistant Sub-Inspector Manjeet Kumar said.

Deceased's kin suspects foul play

While the police said that they are at present treating the incident like an accident, Manzoor's maternal uncle Rizaul, who lives in a room nearby, said he suspected foul play.

Rizaul said Manzoor had been living in Gurugram for about four years. Recounting the night of the incident, Rizaul said he had dinner with Manzoor around 11 pm, according to the PTI report.

“Manzoor, his friend Aman and another person were drinking. The other person left in the night, while Aman slept with Manzoor,” the deceased's uncle said.

He added that Aman had informed him about Manzoor sustaining burn injuries after falling into the brazier at around 5 am on Tuesday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Manjeet Kumar, the investigating officer in the case, also confirmed that the deceased had been drinking alcohol with his friends in the room, according to PTI.

Manzoor fell headlong from his bed into the brazier later that night, thus leading to his death. Kumar said that further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report.