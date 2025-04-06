Dry weather, scorching heat to persist in NW India

Scorching temperatures continued to grip several states with Gujarat’s Kandla recording the highest temperature in the country at 44°C on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which predicted similar conditions to persist in locations in the state and in neighbouring Rajasthan until April 9. Girls drape a scarf as the sun casts its heat at Humayun's tomb in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

Multiple cities across western and central India recorded temperatures above 41°C, with significant departures from normal, especially in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Barmer in Rajasthan saw temperatures soar to 43.6°C, marking a departure of 5.4°C above normal.

“There is an anticyclone over Arabian Sea. The winds from that anticyclone are curving and coming to Rajasthan and Gujarat. These are very hot winds,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather. “Delhi NCR will remain dry and will also be impacted by these weather conditions. We can expect heat wave over Delhi also. This is definitely very early. This time we recorded heat waves in March which is unusually early.”

In Gujarat, five cities recorded temperatures above 42 degrees C, with Kandla (44.0), Surendranagar (43.6), Rajkot (43.2), Bhuj (42.9), and Deesa (42.8) experiencing departures from normal ranging from 4.2 to 5.2 degrees C.

Parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh also faced intense heat conditions. Chandrapur in Maharashtra recorded 41.8°C, while Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh reached 42.4°C.

The severe heat wave is expected to continue over Gujarat and Rajasthan until April 9, with heat wave conditions likely over Madhya Pradesh, south Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and adjoining west Uttar Pradesh over the coming days.

IMD has maintained its red category warning for Gujarat, urging local authorities to take preventive measures against heat-related emergencies. Residents in affected areas are advised to avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours and ensure adequate hydration.

Relief may arrive in parts of the Western Himalayan region from April 8 with the arrival of a fresh western disturbance, which is expected to bring moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

As temperatures continue to rise, health officials have urged particular caution for vulnerable populations, including elderly people, children, and those with existing health conditions.