Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dry weekend ahead: Liquor shops to stay closed in Delhi on Aug 15-16, but there is an exception

PTI |
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 03:06 pm IST

Delhi to observe back-to-back dry days on Independence Day and the festival of Janmashtami

Delhi will observe back-to-back dry days this week with all liquor shops shut on Independence Day and Janmashtami.

The restrictions on dry days will not apply to room service in hotels.(Pixabay)
The restrictions on dry days will not apply to room service in hotels.(Pixabay)

Under the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, liquor vends in different licence categories will be closed on August 15 for Independence Day and on August 16 for Janmasthami, an order issued by Delhi government's excise department said.

All retail liquor stores, bars, restaurants, hotels and clubs will remain closed on Independence Day as well as on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the order said.

The restrictions on the sale of liquor on the dry days will not apply to room service of alcohol to patrons of hotels having 1-15/L-15F licence.

The excise department gives these licences to hotels that hold star classification and are approved by the tourism department of the government of India.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Dry weekend ahead: Liquor shops to stay closed in Delhi on Aug 15-16, but there is an exception
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On