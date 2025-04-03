DSP, head constable held in MP for falsely claiming to kill gangster in 2009

Bhopal: A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a head constable of the Madhya Pradesh police were arrested on Wednesday for falsely claiming to have killed a gangster in 2009, who was later found alive 16 years later, a senior police officer said. Gangster Bansi Gurjar was later found alive 16 years later. (Hindustan Times/representative)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested DSP Gladwin Edward Carr and head constable Neeraj Pradhan in Ujjain on Wednesday after interrogating them for three hours in Indore.

Indore deputy commissioner of police (Law) Amit Singh confirmed the arrest and said that the CBI will also interrogate two more police officers for alleged involvement in the fake encounter.

Carr, who is currently posted as the sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) in Panna, was the town inspector in Indore when he and his police team claimed to have killed gangster Bansi Gurjar in a police encounter in Neemuch on February 7, 2009.

Gurjar, a resident of Manasa tehsil in Neemuch, was wanted by the Rajasthan police after he managed to free his gang member, Ratanlal Meena, from police custody on February 4, 2009.

Kar and Pradhan allegedly produced a body, claiming it to be Gurjar’s. However, their claim was debunked when a complaint was filed in November 2012, stating that Gurjar was alive and that his wife was pregnant with their child.

T Amogla Iyer, the then Neemuch Superintendent of Police, reopened the encounter case, and on December 20, 2012, Ujjain police captured Gurjar alive. Following this, a resident of Ujjain, Govardhan Pandya, filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court demanding a CBI inquiry into the case, alleging that the police had conspired to kill an innocent person.

The court ordered the state criminal investigation department (CID) to investigate, but it failed to make any headway. Consequently, the investigation was handed over to the CBI in November 2014.

The identity of the person whom the police killed is yet to be determined.