Dubai woman held for intruding into actor Aditya Roy Kapur's house in Mumbai

A 47-year-old woman was arrested for trespassing on 39-year-old actor Aditya Roy Kapur's Bandra apartment after she entered the house on a false pretext on Monday evening. Police reportedly said the woman is based in Dubai and came to Aditya Roy Kapur's house claiming she has a scheduled meeting.(Instagram/adityaroykapur)

Police identified the woman as Gajala Zakaria Siddiqui, a resident of Dubai.

The incident took place just days after two people were arrested for trespassing on the building of actor Salman Khan in Bandra.

According to the police, Siddiqui turned up at Aditya Roy Kapur's apartment in Bandra at about 6 pm on Monday and asked to meet the actor. Siddiqui told the actor's domestic help, Sunita Pawar, who opened the door, that she had some clothes and gifts for Kapur and was allowed to enter the house.

When Aditya Roy Kapur reached home, he was surprised to find the stranger inside the house and told Pawar that he did not recognise her. Police said that when the woman tried to move closer to Roy, Pawar advised him to step outside the house. After Roy left the house, she briefed the house manager Jayshree Dunkdu about the woman who sent the actor's production manager Shruti Rao to the house.

A complaint was lodged with the Khar police about the incident.

The woman told the police that she was based in Dubai and had gone to Roy's house because she was a fan and wanted to stay with him.

"We have arrested the woman after registering an offence against her under section 331(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for trespassing and are investigating further," said a police officer from Khar police station.

Born on November 16, 1985, Aditya Roy Kapur is a Bollywood actor best known for his work in Hindi movie ‘Aashiqui 2’.

Aditya Roy Kapur comes from a prominent family in the entertainment industry, with his elder brother, Siddharth Roy Kapur, being a film producer, and his other brother, Kunal Roy Kapur, an actor.

The alleged intrusion incident involving Aditya Roy Kapur comes months after actor Sai Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra of Mumbai.

The Saif Ali Khan attack incident took place on January 16 this year.

The 54-year-old actor underwent an emergency surgery and was discharged after five days.

Police in April filed a chargesheet in a Mumbai court in the Saif Ali Khan attack, according to officials. The chargesheet, filed by the Bandra police, consists of evidence against the accused Bangldeshi national, Mohammad Shariful Islam, an official said without elaborating.