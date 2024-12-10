The due procedure was followed in making key amendments to the Environment Protection Act, Wildlife Protection Act, and Biological Diversity Act, the Environment Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. ‘Due procedure followed while amending laws on environment’: Centre tells LS

This included consultations with stakeholders including the public, NGOs, experts, state governments and ministries/government agencies, the minister of state for environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said in response to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Pratima Mondal.

Mondal asked “whether the key amendments to the Environment Protection Act, Wildlife Protection Act, and Biological Diversity Act were carried out with public consultation”.

Mondal also asked, “whether the Government acknowledges the criticism regarding weakening environmental institutions such as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Central Empowered Committee, if so, the steps taken by the Government to restore their effectiveness and independence”.

Singh responded that since its inception in 2010, NGT has been working for effective and expeditious disposal of cases relating to environmental protection and conservation of forests and other natural resources, including enforcement of any legal right relating to the environment and giving relief and compensation for damages to persons and property and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The government, he said, has also constituted the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), a permanent authority, following Supreme Court’s orders. “Both independent Institutions have been working efficiently and effectively in the discharge of their respective roles and responsibilities,” he said.

In April, NGT constituted a high-powered committee headed by the secretary in the Union environment ministry to revisit the environmental clearance (EC) granted to the Great Nicobar township and other infrastructure projects in the 16,610 hectares area in the ecologically fragile islands. The order was widely criticised by environmentalists who questioned the wisdom of having the secretary of the very ministry that granted clearance review it.

There was also widespread criticism against some amendments to environmental laws, including the Biological Diversity Act and the Forest Conservation Act.