Dump waste into Ganga in Varanasi and pay Rs 50,000 fine!

Dumping waste in Ganga river in the temple town of Varanasi will now result in paying a hefty fine. The Varanasi district administration has decided to slap a fine of Rs 50,000 if anyone is found dumping waste into the river repeatedly on three occasions.

District magistrate Surendra Singh gave the instructions in the meeting of district environment committee held here on Monday. The DM instructed officials to slap a financial penalty of Rs 2000 if anyone was found dumping waste into the Ganga and ponds in the villages for the first time.

“If the person doesn’t mend his / her ways and is found dumping the waste into the river for the second time, slap a financial penalty of Rs 10, 000,” the DM directed. “If the person repeats it for the third time, slap a fine of Rs 50,000 on him,” he said.

Likewise, the DM said those found dumping waste into the canals should be slapped with a fine of Rs1,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 on the first, second and third occasions respectively.

Singh said officials of the departments concerned should make arrangements for keeping a vigil along the river Ganga and ensure action. He said there should be no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Shopkeepers, who don’t keep bins for waste disposal, would also be fined Rs 2,000 on the first occasion, Rs 5,000 on the second time and Rs 25,000 on the third time. The district magistrate further said officials of the Varanasi Municipal Corporation would carry out surprise inspections at the shops in the city to check if the shopkeepers have waste disposal arrangements. If not, they would be liable to pay fine.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 09:29 IST