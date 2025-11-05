‘Dune Machale’: Zohran Mamdani's old post resurfaces after viral Dhoom Machale moment

Zohran Mamdani broke the internet with a ‘Dhoom Machale’ moment at the end of his victory speech after winning the New York City mayoral polls on Tuesday night. Now his old tweet has resurfaced, which seems eerily similar. New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani celebrates as he takes the stage at his election night watch party at the Brooklyn Paramount on November 4, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. ( AFP)

Mamdani, 34, has scripted history by becoming the first-ever Muslim mayor of New York City. He is also the youngest person to win the mayoral election in a century. Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, won the mayoral election on the basis of a progressive agenda, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

The resurfaced tweet is from 2021, when Mamdani, then a relatively unknown New York assemblyman, seemingly referenced the Timothée Chalamet-starrer Dune.

“Dune machale dune machale dune,” the old tweet read.

The old post seemingly came after the first instalment of the Dune movie series was released, which starred Zendaya and Chalamet in the lead roles. The movie went on to become a blockbuster hit, much like Mamdani's election campaign.

Such moments show that Mamdani's connection with movies is unparalleled. And why not? He is the son of the legendary filmmaker Mira Nair, known for classics such as Salaam Bombay and The Namesake. Is New York ready for such filmy moments from their newly elected mayor?

The viral Dhoom Machale moment As Zohran Mamdani ended his victory speech on Tuesday night, Dhoom Machale from the 2004 Bollywood movie Dhoom began to play in the background. Mamdani was on stage with his wife, Rama Duwaji, and mother, Mira Nair.

It was a moment that sent Bollywood fans and much of the internet into a meltdown.

“I need someone to explain who was responsible for the 2-second Dhoom Machale audio clip during Mamdani's speech,” read one post on X. “They’re playing music from Dhoom at the Zohran HQ. Iconic,” said another viewer.

“Walking off as the NYC mayor-elect to Dhoom Machale possibly the most iconic thing Zohran has ever done,” an X user said.