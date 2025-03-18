Menu Explore
Dwarf comedian Darshan sentenced to 20 year-jail term for raping minor in Haryana: Report

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2025 10:14 PM IST

Darshan was found guilty on March 11 and has remained in police custody since conviction.

A Haryana court has sentenced renowned dwarf comedian Darshan to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The court ordered to send all 18 accused arrested by the police in connection with 8.49 crore robbery to jail on judicial remand on Monday. While 12 accused were directly involved in the robbery, six accused were arrested for stealing robbed money from the car of the accused. (HT FILE)

According to a News18 report, Darshan was found guilty on March 11 and has remained in police custody since conviction.

Additional district and sessions judge Sunil Jindal sentenced the comedian to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of 1 lakh under the POCSO Act, three years imprisonment and a fine of 5,000 under Section 363, one-year imprisonment, and a fine of 1,000 under Section 343, and two years’ imprisonment and a fine of 1,000 under Section 506, the report added.

ALSO READ: Lucknow man arrested for allegedly raping 7-year-old girl from his neighbourhood

Girl alleged Darshan lured her under pretext of casting her in his videos

According to the report, a minor girl from a village in Agroha area filed a police complaint against Darshan, known for his comedy videos on YouTube, in September 2020. She alleged that the comedian lured her under the pretext of of casting her in one of his videos.

The victim's lawyer Rekha Mittal alleged that Darshan contacted the minor on September 21, 2020, and asked her to come for a video shoot.

Following the video shoot, he asked the girl to go to Chandigarh. On refusal, Darshan threatened the girl, the lawyer alleged. He took her to Chandigarh on his bike along with her brother and allegedly raped her in a hotel room.

According to the lawyer, Darshan reportedly forged documents to portray her as an adult and forced her into marriage. A petition for protection was also filed in the High Court.

The girl returned home and recounted the ordeal to her mother, prompting Darshan’s arrest. While initially granted bail, he was remanded in custody following the guilty verdict, the report added. The court also ordered Darshan to pay a compensation of 2,00,000 to the victim.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
