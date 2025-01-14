EAM Jaishankar assures Centre’s commitment to addressing farmers' concerns

External affairs minister S Jaishankar assured the Indian diaspora in Spain that the government is committed to addressing farmers' issues through discussions in cabinet and parliament. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Spain-India Council Foundation session on Strategic Alliances for a Changing World. (PTI PHOTO)

He said that the increase in minimum support prices (MSP) shows the government's commitment to supporting farmers. However, he also pointed out that the issue is sometimes politicised, assuring that the government will stay focused on resolving it.

“Regarding the issue of farmers... this is a complex topic. The issues involved are not simple. From the government's side, I can assure you that we discuss how to help these people in the cabinet and parliament,” Jaishankar said during his interaction with the Indian diaspora in Spain.

In October last year, the Union Cabinet approved an increase in the minimum support prices (MSP) for key rabi crops for the 2025-26 marketing season, effective from April, with a hike ranging from 2.4 percent to 7 percent.

“We have increased the minimum support price (MSP) rate, and the government certainly makes efforts. However, sometimes this issue becomes politicised. But I can assure you that the government will definitely prioritise this issue,” added Jaishankar.

This statement comes as farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continues his hunger strike, demanding the fulfillment of promises made by the Central government during the 2021 farmers' protests.

Dallewal has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate discussions with the farmers, amid growing concerns about his health.

His worsening health condition has raised concerns among his supporters and the farmer community.

Meanwhile, Punjab health minister Balbir Singh has expressed concern over Dallewal's declining health and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak with the farmer leader.

Supreme Court-appointed high-owered Committee met farmer leader Dallewal. Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26.

Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The top court has been asking the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal gets proper medical aid during the fast until death.

With ANI inputs