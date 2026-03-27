EAM Jaishankar flags Global South concerns at G7 meet in France

Jaishankar said on social media that he specifically raised the Global South’s “concerns about energy challenges, fertiliser supplies and food security” while addressing a session at the G7 meeting on global governance reforms. He also highlighted the urgency of UN Security Council reforms, streamlining UN peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains.

India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Ukraine were the partner countries invited to the meeting at Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay by France, the current chair of the G7. The situation in West Asia also figured in bilateral meetings that Jaishankar held with his counterparts from France, the US, Japan, Ukraine and other countries on the margins of the G7 meet.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar flagged the Global South’s concerns about energy, food and fuel security amid disruptions to supply chains at a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in France that focused on the West Asia conflict and global governance reforms.

At another session, Jaishankar spoke about the importance of more resilient trade corridors and supply chains against the backdrop of the “uncertainties arising from the conflicts in West Asia”. In this context, he emphasised the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and said India’s free trade agreements with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the UK and the European Union (EU) have enhanced the utility of the corridor.

“Appreciate the wide support and enthusiasm to realise this important connectivity initiative,” Jaishankar said on social media.

French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot and Jaishankar agreed at their bilateral meeting on Thursday to continue their close coordination in order to jointly work “towards ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz”, according to a readout from the French foreign ministry.

Jaishankar’s participation in the foreign ministers’ meeting reflects the importance France attaches to closely associating India, which holds the BRICS presidency, with its G7 presidency, the readout said. The two sides noted India’s contribution to the G7’s work, especially in addressing major macroeconomic imbalances.

Jaishankar said in a social media post that he had a “useful talk” with US secretary of state Marco Rubio but didn’t offer any details on their conversation. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Israel and the US’s military strikes on Iran on February 28 triggered the conflict in West Asia.

He also met Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan, Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand, South Korean foreign minister Cho Hyun, Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani, Japan’s foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi, UK foreign secretary Yvette Cooper, German foreign minister Johann Wadephul, Brazil’s foreign minister Mauro Vieira and Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha. The conflict in West Asia and bilateral relations figured in most of these meetings.

Anand said the two sides discussed trade, the situation in the Middle East, and key areas where India and Canada can deepen cooperation, including critical minerals, agriculture and education. Cho Hyun said South Korea and India are committed to elevating their special strategic partnership by advancing cooperation in the economy, defence industry, and science and technology.

Sybiha said on social media that he and Jaishankar discussed developments in the Middle East and the “importance of regional stabilisation and the safe functioning of key global supply chains”. The two sides also reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation, he said.