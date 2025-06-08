EAM Jaishankar to visit France, Belgium to boost ties, push anti-terror stand

New Delhi: External affairs minister S Jaishankar is visiting France and Belgium this week for meetings with the leadership of the two countries and the European Union (EU) to bolster bilateral relations and emphasise India’s zero tolerance policy for terrorism. External affairs minister S Jaishankar will travel to Paris and Marseille for discussions with French foreign minister Jean Noel Barrot (AFP)

Jaishankar will travel to the two countries during June 8-14 for talks with his French and Belgian counterparts and the first ministerial strategic dialogue with EU foreign and security policy chief Kaja Kallas,the external affairs ministry said on Sunday.

He will travel to Paris and Marseille for discussions with French foreign minister Jean Noel Barrot. Besides engaging with the senior leadership of France and interacting with think tanks, Jaishankar will participate in the inaugural edition of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue in Marseille.

The engagements will be an opportunity for Jaishankar to brief interlocutors on India’s military strikes on terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack and New Delhi’s new approach for fighting terrorism.

India and France have completed 25 years of their strategic partnership, and bilateral ties are “rooted in deep trust and commitment”, with the two countries cooperating closely across all strategic domains, the external affairs ministry said.

Also Read: Jaishankar meets all-party squads led by Sanjay Jha, Kanimozhi

While in Brussels, Jaishankar will hold the first ministerial strategic dialogue with the EU high representative and vice president, Kaja Kallas, and engage with the senior leadership of the European Commission and the European Parliament, and interact with think tanks.

The India-EU strategic partnership got a big boost with the first visit to New Delhi of the EU college of commissioners in February, when the two sides set the year end as the deadline for finalising a free trade agreement.

During the visit to Belgium, Jaishankar will hold bilateral consultations with Belgian foreign minister Maxime Prevot and meet the country’s senior leadership of Belgium.

India and Belgium share friendly relations and a robust economic partnership. The bilateral collaboration spans trade, investment, green energy, technology, pharmaceuticals and the diamond sector.

Jaishankar’s visit is expected to deepen India’s relations with the EU, France and Belgium and give renewed momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas, the ministry said.