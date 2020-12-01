Earthquake hits Haridwar after 40 years, seismic activity being studied

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 17:36 IST

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake hit Haridwar on Tuesday, said experts from Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG). The experts said such seismic activity has been reported from Haridwar after almost 40 years.

ML Sharma, a professor of earthquake engineering at Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, said the source of the earthquake may be attributed to the Himalayan Frontal Fault which is located in this area. “This region is seismically quite active and the present earthquake is one of the earthquakes in this sequence. But still an earthquake from the Haridwar region is being reported after almost 40 years.”

Officials said no loss of life or any other damage to property was reported.

Meera Kainthura, Haridwar’s district disaster management officer, said the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

Sushil Rohella, a senior scientist from WIHG studying seismic activities, said that the entire Himalayan terrain falls under Zone V and Zone IV of Earthquake Zoning Map of India that divides the Indian landmass into four distinct risk zones.

“This particular region lies in Zone IV, where such small magnitude earthquakes are expected. A big tectonic feature also passes from this region. We are currently looking at this earthquake from WIHG data and gathering more details.”