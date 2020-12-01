e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Earthquake hits Haridwar after 40 years, seismic activity being studied

Earthquake hits Haridwar after 40 years, seismic activity being studied

Officials said no loss of life or any other damage to property was reported

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 17:36 IST
Suparna Roy
Suparna Roy
Hindustan Times, Haridwar/Dehradun
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(File photo)
         

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake hit Haridwar on Tuesday, said experts from Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG). The experts said such seismic activity has been reported from Haridwar after almost 40 years.

ML Sharma, a professor of earthquake engineering at Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, said the source of the earthquake may be attributed to the Himalayan Frontal Fault which is located in this area. “This region is seismically quite active and the present earthquake is one of the earthquakes in this sequence. But still an earthquake from the Haridwar region is being reported after almost 40 years.”

Officials said no loss of life or any other damage to property was reported.

Meera Kainthura, Haridwar’s district disaster management officer, said the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

Sushil Rohella, a senior scientist from WIHG studying seismic activities, said that the entire Himalayan terrain falls under Zone V and Zone IV of Earthquake Zoning Map of India that divides the Indian landmass into four distinct risk zones.

“This particular region lies in Zone IV, where such small magnitude earthquakes are expected. A big tectonic feature also passes from this region. We are currently looking at this earthquake from WIHG data and gathering more details.”

tags
top news
LIVE:Farmers meet with govt at Vigyan Bhawan concludes, next round on Dec 3
LIVE:Farmers meet with govt at Vigyan Bhawan concludes, next round on Dec 3
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
Nirav Modi’s UK jail remand extended again
Nirav Modi’s UK jail remand extended again
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In