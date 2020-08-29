Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude jolts Mizoram’s Champhai
National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the tremors were felt in Champhai at 00:44 am today.india Updated: Aug 29, 2020 06:54 IST
Champai, Mizoram
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted Mizoram’s Champhai on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology informed.
NCS also informed that the tremors were felt in Champhai at 00:44 am today.
More details are awaited.
