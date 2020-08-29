e-paper
Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude jolts Mizoram's Champhai

Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude jolts Mizoram’s Champhai

National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the tremors were felt in Champhai at 00:44 am today.

india Updated: Aug 29, 2020 06:54 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Champai, Mizoram
More details about the earthquake are awaited.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted Mizoram’s Champhai on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

NCS also informed that the tremors were felt in Champhai at 00:44 am today.

More details are awaited.

